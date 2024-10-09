Ghana to face rivals Nigeria in final 2025 CHAN Qualifier

The Black Galaxies were drawn against their neighbours during today’s draw held at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana and Nigeria have a long-lasting rivalry, and the encounter is expected to be a thrilling battle between two African football giants.

The winner of the two-legged tie will officially qualify for the 2024 CHAN to be hosted in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania next year.

The tournament will be played between February 1, 2025, and February 18, 2025, in the three countries.

The Black Galaxies defeated their Nigeran counterparts to secure qualification for the last CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The game was decided via a penalty shootout after the tie ended 2-2 in aggregate.

Ghana finished second with six points in Group C behind Madagascar, whom they lost 2-1 to, in the group stages.

Morocco opted out of the tournament, leaving Ghana’s group with only three teams with Sudan finishing in third place.

Coach Annor’s Walker’s side however crashed out from the tournament in the round of 16 after a 2-0 loss to Niger.

Black Galaxies start preparations under new coach

Meanwhile, Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani was appointed as the new Black Galaxies coach in September 2023 and is expected to lead the team to victory against Nigeria and qualify for the tournament next year.

Didi Dramani named two sets of 27 players each for a screening exercise in preparation for the tournament last month.