The Black Stars can win without Partey and Tariq Lamptey – Didi Dramani

However, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach said the team could win it all without those two players.

“We are focusing on players available now. As coaches and as football people, we need to support our players in their transitional cases and that’s their welfare. Example; We had a friendly game with Japan, it was that time Alexander Djiku wanted to marry and you can’t ask him to stop his marriage and come and play the game” he said in an audio aired on Wontumi FM.

“When you give a player that liberty any time you need him, he will be available for you. With Partay's issue, he is likely to be fully fit late and that might be towards the end of the tournament and that won’t help the team”

Pulse Ghana

“Of course, Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey are all category A players that every coach would like to work with them in times like this. If they would be available five days before the tournament or miss the first match, indeed we would welcome them happily and that would be an advantage for the team but unfortunately, it isn’t like that with us. Players need to get more playing time before handing them a call-up.”

Ghana will be competing for the title in the neighbouring country, Ivory Coast as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.