Ghana 1-2 Nigeria: Black Stars lose to Super Eagles for the first time in 18 years

Addo named an experimental side for the game after missing the services of Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Paintsil.

With Andre Ayew also left on the bench, his younger brother Jordan Ayew assumed the armband against the Super Eagles.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi returned to man the post, while Patrick Kpozo, Jerome Opoku, Ernest Nuamah and Forson Amamkwah were also been handed starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ati-Zigi flanked by a back four of Alidu Seidu, Opoku, Edmund Addo and Kpozo.

Abdul Salis Samed and Baba Iddrisu were deployed as a double pivot, while debutant Forson Amankwah was tasked with playing further upfront.

Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah occupied the left and right flanks, respectively, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

Nigeria, though, started the game on the ascendency and enjoyed the larger share of possession as Ghana struggled to get out of their box.

The Super Eagles would create their first big chance after eight minutes when Kelechi Iheanacho’s curling effort was tipped over by Ati-Zigi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dessers was the next to go close but his effort was tame, allowing the Ghanaian goalkeeper to calmly collect.

Nigeria continued to dominate, with Iheanacho being played through on goal, but the Leicester City forward’s volley was parried away by Ati-Zigi.

In the 34th minute, Finidi George’s side finally got their breakthrough when Jerome Opoku was penalized for a handball in the box. Dessers stepped up and converted the penalty.

Ghana almost responded immediately after Semenyo found himself one-on-one with Stanley Nwabali but the Bournemouth forward skied his effort way off target.

Substitute Ademola Lookman combined with Moses Simon, before the Atalanta forward scored to double Nigeria's lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite improving on their performance in the second half, Ghana still couldn’t threaten Nigeria much and their task was made even harder following Opoku’s sending-off.

Jordan Ayew pulled one back late on but the Super Eagles eventually ran out as 2-1 winners, earning their first victory over the Black Stars in 18 years.