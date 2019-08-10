The 23-year-old forward has been in red-hot form since moving from Dreams FC to the Rwandan topflight.

Sarpong has established himself as an enterprising goal scorer and was one of the highest-scoring Ghanaian players abroad last season.

The former Liberty Professionals marksman netted 23 times in all competitions for Rayon Sports during the last campaign.

It is a return which saw him emerge top scorer at the club, although he narrowly missed out on becoming the league’s top scorer too.

He has rightly been voted player of the year following what has been an explosive debut season in Rwanda.

Sarpong will now turn attention to the CAF Champions League, where Rayon Sports are due for action this weekend.

The Rwandan champions are up against Sudanese giants Al Hilal in Sunday’s first leg preliminary round encounter.