Ghanaian referees pledge to reject bribes to influence matches

This was disclosed by renowned sports journalist, Saddick Adams, also known as Sports Obama on his Facebook page.

“As part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the values of fairness and transparency in Ghana football, Group 2 Referees officiating in the Access Bank Division One League recently participated in an intensive integrity training session as part of efforts to uphold the Integrity of the game.

“At the end of the session, each referee signed an integrity declaration form, a binding commitment to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct.

In signing this declaration, referees pledged to reject any form of influence that could compromise their impartiality and impact the discharge of their duties as their actions have direct impact on the final result of the game.”

Declining trust in referees

There’s little to no trust in match officials in the country following the investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, “Number 12,” which unveiled gross match manipulation and corruption in Ghana’s football.

Concerns have already been raised about the standard of refereeing in this season’s Ghana Premier League following questionable decisions that were also characteristic of last season’s final match.

A staunch Asante Kotoko supporter earlier alleged that the Porcupine Warriors’ match against Berekum Chelsea was manipulated due to referee intimidation by some macho men.