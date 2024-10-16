Ghana's 2009 U20 World Cup-winning squad: Where are they now?

The Black Satellites had previously come very close to winning the tournament twice, but failed on both occasions, losing to their South American opponents in the final - Brazil in 1993 and Argentina in 2001.

Since the inception of the World Youth Championship, which was renamed the FIFA U20 World Cup, in 1977, Nigeria and Ghana had both reached the final, but their best was always a second-place until Ghana braved all odds to bring the trophy to Africa for the very first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below, Pulse Sports takes a look at the gallant men who ruled the world in 2009 and where they are now.

The order of the players is according to the jersey numbers they donned during the tournament.

1. Daniel Agyei

ece-auto-gen

Adjei was the regular shot-stopper for the Black Satellites when they won the historic FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of the most outstanding players for the team during the tournament. He made several point-blank saves and also came to the rescue of Ghana in the penalty shootout against Brazil.

After a successful tournament with the U-20 team, Agyei was handed a call-up into the Black Stars for the 2010 AFCON and FIFA World Cup.

Despite not featuring in any of the games he would forever be proud of being part of the Black Stars team that reached the AFCON final and quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Agyei left Liberty Professionals in 2013 for Free State Stars, before returning to the Dansoman based club two years later. He also had a stint with Tanzanian giants Simba before later joining Portuguese lower division side CD Cinfaes. Agyei last played for Oostzaanse Football Club in the ninth tier of Netherlands football and is currently without a club.

2. Samuel Inkoom

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

The man who is affectionately called Eboue was a key figure in the Black Satellites team that made history in Egypt in 2009.

He continued to glitter in the colours of the national team, afterwards. Inkoom received his first start for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Benin on 28 March 2009 which Ghana won 1–0.

After his fine display in Egypt, Inkoom joined FC Basel in the Swiss Super League on a three-year deal but the defender made a switch in January 2011 to FC Dnipro in the Ukrainian Premier League. After two years in Ukraine, Inkoom was transferred to Bastia in the French Ligue 1 for the rest of the 2013-14 season. The following season, Inkoom again moved on a six-month loan, this time to Greek side Platanias in January 2014.

In September 2014, Inkoom signed with D.C. United in Major League Soccer on a free transfer. After three months, the ex-Kotoko defender was traded to Houston Dynamo. On June 11, 2015 Inkoom joined Boavista of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on a three-year-deal. On 6 January 2016, Inkoom signed a contract with Turkish-side Antalyaspor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Inkoom's career, however, took a nosedive after he suffered more than a year ban from football for breach of contract. On 23 June 2017, the Bulgarian Football Union banned Inkoom for one year following a legal notice from FIFA that he had caused damages to a real estate worth 65 316 USD while he was playing for D.C. United.

Inkoom after serving his ban signed for Vereya, before joining Dunav Ruse. The right-back has since retired and currently runs a football agency.

3. Gladson Awako

Pulse Ghana

The creative midfielder was instrumental as the Black Satellites qualified for the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and won it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he wasn’t a starter, he played his part as Sellas Tetteh’s side managed to grind out the results match after match.

Awako, who is a product of AshGold Academy, played for Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League, before joining Berekum Chelsea who had a project.

He helped them win the Ghana Premier League in 2011 and also played a key role when the Berekum lads represented Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

Gladson Awako made a big-money move to TP Mazembe, where he won the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 33-year-old had a short spell with Didier Drogba's Phoenix Rising in the 2017-2018 season and returned to Ghana to join Accra Great Olympics in 2019. He later swapped the Olympics for rivals Hearts of Oak before returning to the Dade boys earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Jonathan Mensah

Pulse Ghana

He was a pillar in defence of the Black Satellites during the campaign. Jonathan Mensah after excelling with the Black Satellites walked straight into the senior national male football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

He was a member of the Black Stars team that finished-runners in the 2010 AFCON and reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The former Ashanti Gold defender was also instrumental in helping the Black Stars finish runners-up in 2015 AFCON and also participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mensah has also had a successful club career, having played for Free State Stars, Udinese, Granada (loan), Evian, Anzhi Makhachkala and Columbus Crew SC.

The 34-year-old is currently on the books of New England Revolution in the Major Soccer League.

5. Daniel Addo

Pulse Ghana

The former AshGold defender last played for BSS Sporting in India. He was a key member of the under-20 team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt. He received a red card in the final match against Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formerly of Ukrainian side FC Zorya, the 35-year-old was named in Ghana's squad in June 2012 for the double 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zambia but never made it to the bench.

He joined Ashgold on a free transfer in January 2016, but couldn't help the Miners retain the Ghana Premier League title in 2017 . He left Ashgold after seven months to sign for Northern Cypriot side, Gençlik Gücü Sport Club.

Addo has been without a club since 2020.

6. David Addy

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

David Addy earned his first Black Satellites call-up after an impressive performance with the Local Black Stars in 2008, making his debut in January 2008 in a match against Angola.

In 2009, Addy was part of the squad that won the 2009 African Youth Championship. His success continued in October 2009 as he also took part in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Egypt which the team went on to win, making them the first African Nation to have ever won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The 34-year-old featured for Randers in the Danish topflight league. In the following season, Addy was part of the Randers FC squad that went to compete in the UEFA Europa League. He also made his debut in the UEFA Europa League, in the first qualifying round against Linfield FC from Northern Ireland on 2 July 2009.

He had a two year spell with FC Porto, but served most of the period on loan with Academica de Coimbra in Portugal and Panetolikos in Greece. Addy later signed for Indian club Delhi Dynamos FC after his two-year stint with the Belgian Pro club Waasland Beveren. Addy was a player of Ilves Tampere in the Finnish league as of January, 2020, before hanging his boots in 2023.

7. Abeiku Quansah

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The speedy winger moved from Windy Professionals F.C. to OGC Nice in 2008. Quansah made his debut in the Coupe de la Ligue against US Creteil on 11 November 2008 and his second game in the Coupe de France on 3 January 2009 against Arras Football.

After a three-year stint with the French club, Quansah signed for Arsenal Kyiv of Ukraine, making just 13 appearances. In October 2013, Quansah terminated his contract with Arsenal Kyiv due to financial constraints.

In 2019 Abeiku Quansah joined Congolese giants DC Motema Pembe. He later returned to the Ghana Premier League to play for Berekum Chelsea has been without a club in the last three years.

8. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Agyemang Badu was instrumental as the Black Satellites won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, scoring the decisive penalty in the final against Brazil.

He became a regular in the Black Stars after making his debut and was selected for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, which Ghana finished runners-up.

Agyemang Badu, however, missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup as a result of an injury. But he had the chance to represent Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Agyemang Badu, at club level had a successful term with Udinese, but in the past three years, he has been inconsistent partly due to injuries. He retired from international football in 2020 and last played active football for Great Olympics last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Opoku Agyemang

Pulse Ghana

He was one of the men who made history in Egypt with the Black Satellites. After the tournament, Opoku Agyeman was handed a Black Stars call-up and participated in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was one of the favourites of coach Milovan Rajevac, but he sustained an injury which ruled him out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Agyemang played for Tunisian side Club Sportif Sfaxien as free agent in January 2007. In December 2008, Opoku signed for Al Sadd of the Qatar Stars League. Three years later, he joined another Qatari club Al-Ahli on a three-month loan deal from Al Sadd.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is, however, no longer into active football after being blighted by injuries.

10. Andre Ayew

Pulse Ghana

The Le Havre forward was the captain of the Black Satellites when they won the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He earned plenty of plaudits for his role in inspiring the team on the field of play. He registered a goal against England and also scored his kick during the penalty shootout against Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Ayew was already a member of the Black Stars before opting to play for the U-20 team of Ghana. He was a member of the Black Stars team that placed third in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held on home soil.

Perhaps the most distinguished of the lot from the Class of 2009, the 34-year-old played a key role in both the 2010 AFCON and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He is also the highest-scoring Ghanaian player of all-time in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with nine goals and the country's most-capped player.

Ayew also participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He is currently the skipper of the Black Stars, although he has been out of the team in recent months.

11. Latif Salifu

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Salifu is one of the biggest talents to emerge from Liberty Professionals. The striker scored 12 goals in 16 games in his first season and was a nominee for Player of the Year in 2008.

He later switched camps to sign for Berekum Chelsea but failed to make his mark with the Blues. Salifu, who signed for Hearts of Oak in 2015, terminated his contract with the Phobians a month after.

Three months later, Salifu left Ghana to seal a two-year deal with Ivorian champions, FC Tanda and he joined Berekum Chelsea. He also had a short stint with King Faisal but is currently unattached.

12. Ghandi Kassenu

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kassenu also began his career with Liberty Professionals and was loaned out to Swedish club BK Häcken in 2008. In 2011, he joined Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol for their 2011–12 Divizia Naţională season.

He has had stints with BK Hacken of Sweden as well as Al Merreikh of Sudan. In June 2020, Kassenu signed a short-term deal with Hearts of Oak for the second round of the Ghana Premier League but he's currently without a club.

13. Rabiu Mohammed

Pulse Ghana

Rabiu won his first senior cap for Ghana by coming on as second-half substitute in the international friendly with Brazil in September 2011. He featured for Ghana at the 2012 and 2013 African Cup of Nations respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to play for Russian side FC Tambov but has been without a club since 2021.

14. Daniel Opare

ece-auto-gen

Bursting through the Real Madrid ranks as a teenager, Opare was tipped to become a great player for both club and country.

He was even recognised by World Soccer Magazine as one of the 50 most exciting teenagers on the planet. He received rave reviews for using his incredible speed and precise crossing to great effect for the Ghana national U-17 team at the 2007 U-17 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, injuries stalled his career and in seven seasons, he only played 90 senior games for Real Madrid, Standard Liege, FC Porto, Besiktas and Augsburg.

He later joined Belgian topflight side Zulte Waregem and last played for RFC Seraing in 2023.

15. Philip Boampong

Pulse Ghana

Boampong started his career at Suhum Maxbees in 2005 and later joined Wa All Stars in 2008. After one year with the Wa-based club, he signed for Berekum Arsenal in January 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2012, Boampong joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Shoalah on a season-long loan. He returned to Ghana in 2013 to sign for Hearts of Oak but was sacked by the Phobians in January 2016 and joined Hasaacas.

His whereabouts is currently unknown but he appears to be inactive.

16. Robert Dabuo

Pulse Ghana

Dabuo was a member of the Ghana national under-17 football team during 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Korea Republic. On 19 August 2008, Dabuo was called up to the Satellites, and was part of the Ghana national under-20 football team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later lined up for Ashgold in the Ghana Premier League but is currently without a club.

17. John Benson

Pulse Ghana

Benson began his career with positive youth and latter joined Shaggy FC for a short stint. He also played for the Ajax Football Academy in [Obuasi] before being transferred in 2006 to Goldfields academy.

He joined from ASPIRE Academy for Sports Excellence afterwards and, after the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, signed for the Qatar Stars League side Al Ahli. Benson is currently on the books of Qatari second division club Muaither SC.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Ransford Osei

ece-auto-gen

Ransfrod Osei was once described by FIFA.com as "an opportunistic goal machine" with superb pace and movement. His exploits at the 2007 U-17 World Cup saw he win the Adidas Silver Shoe as the competitions second highest goalscorer with eight goals.

However, bad luck and injuries meant Osei featured eleven times for his club side Maccabi Haifa between 2008 and 2011, hampering his chances with the Black Stars. He also had unsuccesful stints with Bloemfontein Celtic and Asante Kotoko, before returning to South Africa to sign for Polokwane City in 2015.

In 2017 Ransford Osei joined Finnish side Rovaniemen Palloseura (RoPS) and retired from football two years ago after relocating to Germany with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Bright Addae

Pulse Ghana

Bright Addae began his senior career with Wa All Stars in November 2009. It was announced that he would be moving to Italian club Parma in the summer of 2010, after signing a four-year contract.

In January 2011, he was loaned to Spanish club Terrassa until the end of the season. He has since featured for Terrassa, Crotone, Gorica, Gubbio and Romanian side FC Hermannstadt

Addae made three appearances at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and made his senior international debut for Ghana in 2010. He is currently a player of Serie D club Nardo.

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Dominic Adiyiah

Pulse Ghana

He established himself as the star man of the U20 FIFA World Cup, bagging seven goals in eight games. Adiyiah subsequently won both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot awards.

In late October 2009, after impressing in the U-20 World Cup, AC Milan coughed up €500,000 to sign the Ghanaian forward. Despite going to AC Milan with huge expectation, he failed to earn a place in the team and spent all his three years elsewhere on a loan spell. Since his move to AC Milan in 2009, Adiyiah has played for eight different clubs.

Aside from his U-20 exploits in 2009, played a key role as the Black Stars participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He is currently a free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Joseph Addo

ece-auto-gen

After his return from the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Addo became the starting goalie for his club Sekondi Hasaacas. Addo left the club following its relegation to the Division One League to join Heart of Lions in 2011.

He then moved to Asante Kotoko in 2014, helping the Porcupine Warriors to win the league and FA Cup double that year. His position at Kotoko came under threat following the arrival of Ernest Sowah, Felix Annan and Eric Ofori Antwi.