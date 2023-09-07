Ghana’s next AFCON will be disastrous like the last one – Central African Republic's coach

Speaking to the media after the Black Stars beat his team to qualify for the tournament, he predicted that Ghana won’t fare any better.

“Your next AFCON will be like the last one,” he said.

The Black Stars left it late and had to come from behind to chalk an important 2-1 victory over Raoul Savoy’s resilient side.

Louis Mfouta’s early goal was cancelled out by a free-kick from Mohammed Kudus, before substitute Ernest Nuamah scored late on to seal victory for the hosts in Kumasi.

Despite missing Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu, Chris Hughton’s named a strong line-up against the Wild Beasts.

The 67-year-old made the big decision to drop captain Andre Ayew from the starting line-up but still picked a team with a mixture of youth and experience.

Lawrence Ati Zigi started in goal, with Alidu Seidu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo forming the back four.

The partnership of Abdul Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu played in midfield, while Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari operated from the right and left flanks, respectively.