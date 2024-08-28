From GPL to Spain: Kotoko’s Bernard Somuah joins Celta Vigo on loan

Somuah will be playing for Celta Vigo's reserve side, Celta Fortuna, but his move holds huge significance for the Ghana Premier League, which has rarely seen its players moving to Europe’s elite leagues in recent years.

The winger will, however, be aiming to excel at Celta Vigo’s reserve side and rise to the first team to feature in La Liga.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from Kotoko announcing Somuah’s transfer to Celta Vigo said: “Asante Kotoko SC is pleased to announce the loan transfer of our talented winger, Bernard Sarpong Somuah, to Spanish La Liga side, Celta Vigo, for the upcoming season. The agreement includes an option for Celta Vigo to make the deal permanent at the end of the loan period.”

Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum also said that although the club would miss the contributions of the winger, he was thrilled to see him take the next step in his career.

“We are all thrilled for Bernard as he takes this important step in his career. It’s a move that reflects his hard work and potential,” he stated.

“While we will miss his contributions, we have confidence in our squad’s depth and will look within to fill the void. Our focus remains on building a strong team capable of competing at the highest level.”

ADVERTISEMENT