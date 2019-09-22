An injury in the 64th minute could not stop Aidoo from playing 90 minutes to help the Sea-Blue lads secure a vital point against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The guardsman managed 94% pass success rate, won one tackle, and made two aerial duels with a clean sheet to cap off a wonderful night marred by a slight injury.

It is not clear how long Aidoo will stay away out after picking up the injury.