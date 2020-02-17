The 20-year-old passed on on Friday, January 3, 2020 after reportedly battling with a short illness.

She played for National Women's League side Sea Lions Ladies FC until her sad demise.

Berekisu Tejani laid to rest

Berekisu was not just a football player, but also doubled as a student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Over the weekend, the final remains of the young midfielder were laid to rest in a boot-shaped coffin.

The final burial rite was graced by her family, loved ones and some of her teammates from Sea Lions Ladies FC.