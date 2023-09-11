GFA Awards: Referee of the season Julian Nunoo rewarded with Hyundai Elantra

Nunoo was nominated for referee of the season alongside colleagues Rustum Senorgbe and Imoro Osman.

However, he beat off competition from the aforementioned duo and was handed the keys to a brand new Hyundai Elantra saloon car as his reward.

GFA President Kurt Okraku said the award is to motivate all referees to put up outstanding performances during subsequent seasons and to improve officiating in all leagues.

Meanwhile, Rita Nkansah Boateng was also adjudged as the Female Referee of the Year at the 2023 GFA Awards.

Emmanuel Dolagbanu was named as assistant referee of the season while Gloria Sena Kumedzro won the Female Assistant Referee of the season award.