The maiden edition of the Ghana Football Association Awards (GFA Awards) came off on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.
GFA Awards: Referee of the season Julian Nunoo rewarded with Hyundai Elantra
For being adjudged as the Referee of the 2022/23 season, Julian Nunoo was given a brand new Hyundai Elantra saloon car.
Recommended articles
Nunoo was nominated for referee of the season alongside colleagues Rustum Senorgbe and Imoro Osman.
However, he beat off competition from the aforementioned duo and was handed the keys to a brand new Hyundai Elantra saloon car as his reward.
GFA President Kurt Okraku said the award is to motivate all referees to put up outstanding performances during subsequent seasons and to improve officiating in all leagues.
Meanwhile, Rita Nkansah Boateng was also adjudged as the Female Referee of the Year at the 2023 GFA Awards.
Emmanuel Dolagbanu was named as assistant referee of the season while Gloria Sena Kumedzro won the Female Assistant Referee of the season award.
Michael Ayeh won the male match commissioner of the season, with Alice Ayine also adjudged as female match commissioner of the season.
More from category
-
GFA Awards: Referee of the season Julian Nunoo rewarded with Hyundai Elantra
-
Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Nigeria’s Delta Queens to qualify for CAF Champions League
-
No Ghanaian club in African Super League as CAF announces 8 teams for competition