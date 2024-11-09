Ghana Premier League : Accra Hearts of Oak defeat Vison FC to secure back-to-back victories

With this victory, Hearts of Oak have climbed to fourth place in the league standings, building on the momentum from their previous win over Medeama at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium in a matchweek nine fixture.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Hearts struggled to capitalise in the final third, with Issah Kuka and Michael Ibrahim’s efforts being well-defended by Vision FC.

After an intense, end-to-end first half, the deadlock was finally broken in the second half when substitute Mawuli Wayo tapped in from a corner, putting Hearts in the lead.

Vision FC mounted a determined comeback attempt but couldn’t find a way past Hearts' defence.

The win moves Hearts of Oak up to fourth place in the league table with 15 points from 10 matches.

What’s next for Hearts of Oak and coach Aboubakar Ouattara?

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side seems to have found their form after a challenging start to the season. With back-to-back wins, the Phobians are now looking to extend their streak as they head to Narelugu to face Karela United in their matchday 11 fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

