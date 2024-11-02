GPL: Hearts of Oak crush Medeama SC in Tarkwa to boost title chase with third win

Goals from Kwabena Boateng and Mawuli Wayo in the second half handed the Phobians a much-needed boost in their pursuit of the league title while marking Medeama’s first home defeat at the TNA Park this season.
Accra Hearts of Oak lifted spirits with a commanding 2-0 victory over Medeama Sporting Club in Tarkwa, claiming their third win of the Ghana Premier League season in matchweek nine to keep their title pursuit alive.
The victory is a milestone for Hearts of Oak's coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, who has been under pressure to turn the team’s season around after a disappointing start.
Medeama SC aimed to deliver a strong performance for their home fans, pushing Hearts of Oak in an intense first half. Despite the end-to-end action, neither side could break the deadlock by halftime.
The second half saw Medeama intensify their attacks, with Kofi Babil nearly scoring in the 56th minute from a powerful 20-yard strike that was thwarted by Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.
Hearts of Oak’s defensive resilience held strong, and in the 62nd minute, a defensive miss by Medeama allowed Kwabena Boateng to slot in the opening goal.
As Medeama continued to press for an equaliser, Hearts capitalised again in the 87th minute when substitute Mawuli Wayo sealed the win with a towering header, securing the 2-0 result.
What’s next for Hearts of Oak?
Coach Ouattara will be pleased with the outcome, as the win adds momentum to Hearts' campaign and raises their points tally to 12 from nine games.
The Phobians will look to carry this form forward as they prepare to host Vision FC at the University of Ghana Stadium in their next fixture, aiming to strengthen their title ambitions further.