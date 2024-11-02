GPL: Hearts of Oak crush Medeama SC in Tarkwa to boost title chase with third win

The victory is a milestone for Hearts of Oak's coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, who has been under pressure to turn the team’s season around after a disappointing start.

Medeama SC aimed to deliver a strong performance for their home fans, pushing Hearts of Oak in an intense first half. Despite the end-to-end action, neither side could break the deadlock by halftime.

The second half saw Medeama intensify their attacks, with Kofi Babil nearly scoring in the 56th minute from a powerful 20-yard strike that was thwarted by Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Hearts of Oak’s defensive resilience held strong, and in the 62nd minute, a defensive miss by Medeama allowed Kwabena Boateng to slot in the opening goal.

As Medeama continued to press for an equaliser, Hearts capitalised again in the 87th minute when substitute Mawuli Wayo sealed the win with a towering header, securing the 2-0 result.

What’s next for Hearts of Oak?

Coach Ouattara will be pleased with the outcome, as the win adds momentum to Hearts' campaign and raises their points tally to 12 from nine games.

