Ouattara is not the right coach for Hearts of Oak; he must be sacked – Mohammed Polo

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has voiced strong opinions regarding the current state of the club, calling for the immediate dismissal of head coach Aboubakar Ouattara following the team's poor performances.

The Phobians have been struggling in recent times, winning just two matches, drawing three, and losing three in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Their latest setback came in match week eight when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars at the Legon Sports Stadium. Polo, echoing the frustrations of many fans, believes a change in leadership is necessary to halt the team's decline.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Polo made his position clear, aligning himself with the supporters’ calls for Ouattara’s removal. "This is not up to the club’s standards. Ouattara is not the right man to lead Hearts of Oak, and I fully agree with the fans calling for his dismissal," Polo stated.

The Hearts of Oak icon highlighted several concerns regarding the club’s technical direction, pointing out that there are deep-seated issues that must be addressed for the team to improve.

"There is a significant problem with the technical direction of the club, which reflects the broader issues we face with coaching talent in Ghana," Polo explained. "Our coaches are not adding any extra value. What they know is all they bring to the table, and that's simply not enough."

He also expressed worry over the club's recent history, noting their close brush with relegation last season. "You remember last season, Hearts of Oak nearly got relegated. That speaks volumes about the challenges we are facing."

Accra Hearts of Oak
Accra Hearts of Oak Pulse Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama SC at the Tarkwa TNA Park in match week nine of the Ghana Premier League. With mounting pressure, coach Ouattara will need to guide the team to victory to silence critics and secure his position at the club.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

