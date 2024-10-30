Ouattara is not the right coach for Hearts of Oak; he must be sacked – Mohammed Polo

Their latest setback came in match week eight when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars at the Legon Sports Stadium. Polo, echoing the frustrations of many fans, believes a change in leadership is necessary to halt the team's decline.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Polo made his position clear, aligning himself with the supporters’ calls for Ouattara’s removal. "This is not up to the club’s standards. Ouattara is not the right man to lead Hearts of Oak, and I fully agree with the fans calling for his dismissal," Polo stated.

The Hearts of Oak icon highlighted several concerns regarding the club’s technical direction, pointing out that there are deep-seated issues that must be addressed for the team to improve.

"There is a significant problem with the technical direction of the club, which reflects the broader issues we face with coaching talent in Ghana," Polo explained. "Our coaches are not adding any extra value. What they know is all they bring to the table, and that's simply not enough."

He also expressed worry over the club's recent history, noting their close brush with relegation last season. "You remember last season, Hearts of Oak nearly got relegated. That speaks volumes about the challenges we are facing."

What’s next for Hearts of Oak?

