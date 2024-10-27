Ghana Premier League: Bibiani Gold Stars inflict painful defeat on Accra Hearts of Oak

Samuel Atta Kumi netted the decisive goal, punishing Hearts of Oak after Hamza Issah missed a crucial penalty for the Phobians, ending their five-match unbeaten streak under Coach Ouattara.
Bibiani Gold Stars continued their impressive run in the Ghana Premier League with a narrow victory over Accra Hearts of Oak at the Legon Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Despite dominating possession in the first half, Hearts of Oak struggled to convert their chances, with Emmanuel Kobi’s masterful goalkeeping keeping Gold Stars in the game.
In the second half, league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars gradually took control, mounting pressure on Hearts of Oak’s defence. Their persistence paid off in the 69th minute when Kumi slotted home the match-winner, breaking the deadlock and giving Gold Stars a crucial lead.
Hearts of Oak attempted to rally, with Issah pushing forward and winning a penalty, but his effort was poorly executed, allowing Kobi to secure a vital save and preserve all three points for Bibiani Gold Stars.
What’s next for coach Ouattara and Hearts of Oak?
The Phobians have had a tough start to the season, struggling to find consistency after narrowly avoiding relegation last term. Their performances continue to dip under Coach Ouattara, and they will be eager to turn things around in their upcoming fixtures. Hearts of Oak currently sit 11th on the league table, with just nine points from eight matches. They will be playing their next game against Medeama SC at the Tarkwa TNA Sports Stadium.,