Ghana Premier League: Bibiani Gold Stars inflict painful defeat on Accra Hearts of Oak

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Hearts of Oak struggled to convert their chances, with Emmanuel Kobi’s masterful goalkeeping keeping Gold Stars in the game.

In the second half, league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars gradually took control, mounting pressure on Hearts of Oak’s defence. Their persistence paid off in the 69th minute when Kumi slotted home the match-winner, breaking the deadlock and giving Gold Stars a crucial lead.

Hearts of Oak attempted to rally, with Issah pushing forward and winning a penalty, but his effort was poorly executed, allowing Kobi to secure a vital save and preserve all three points for Bibiani Gold Stars.

What’s next for coach Ouattara and Hearts of Oak?

