GPL: Nations FC beat Kotoko, extending the Porcupine Warriors' losing streak to four

The Eagles delivered an impressive first-half performance, piling pressure on Kotoko and netting two decisive goals. Nafiu Sulemana opened the scoring in the 30th minute, taking advantage of a defensive lapse to slot the ball past the Kotoko goalkeeper.

Kotoko nearly equalised in the 43rd minute, but their effort was denied by the woodwork. Two minutes later, Nations FC’s young sensation, Faisal Charwetey, capitalised on another defensive error by Mohammed Camara to double their lead just before the halftime whistle.

Despite attempts to fight back in the second half, Kotoko failed to find the back of the net, leaving Nations FC to secure a well-deserved victory.

Pressure mounts on Prosper Ogum

The Porcupine Warriors’ poor form has placed immense pressure on head coach Prosper Ogum, who now faces questions about his leadership and tactical decisions. Fans have expressed frustration, pointing to his dual role as an Interim Management Committee (IMC) member and coach, which they believe shields him from accountability.

Asante Kotoko’s recent slump has allowed arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to leapfrog them into fourth place in the league standings, intensifying the pressure on Ogum to turn things around.

What’s next for Kotoko?

