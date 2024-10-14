‘It's just our second victory, we can't celebrate too much’ – Hearts of Oak coach

The Phobians claimed their second victory of the season after defeating newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Young Apostles FC, at the Wenchi Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has stated that although his team has secured their second win of the season, they cannot afford to rejoice too much.
Hearts of Oak took the lead in the 50th minute, thanks to Emmanuel Amankwah, who scored following a period of sustained pressure.
Young Apostles fought back and equalised late in the match, with Samuel Prempeh finding the net in the 84th minute. Just as it seemed the game would end in a draw, Hearts of Oak responded immediately.
Two minutes after conceding, Hamza Issah restored their lead with a well-timed finish, sealing the win for Hearts of Oak.
In a post-match conference, Ouattara, despite leading his side to victory, emphasised that they should not celebrate yet but instead focus on working harder in their upcoming games.
"It's just our second victory, and we can't celebrate too much because we need to work hard," he said.
Hearts of Oak's statistics this season:
- Matches played: 6
- Wins: 2
- Draws: 2
- Losses: 2
Next three matches:
Accra Hearts of Oak will face Dreams FC next at the Tuba Astro Turf, followed by a home match against league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars FC. The Phobians will then travel to Tarkwa to play Medeama FC at the TNA Stadium.