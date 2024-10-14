‘It's just our second victory, we can't celebrate too much’ – Hearts of Oak coach

Hearts of Oak took the lead in the 50th minute, thanks to Emmanuel Amankwah, who scored following a period of sustained pressure.

Young Apostles fought back and equalised late in the match, with Samuel Prempeh finding the net in the 84th minute. Just as it seemed the game would end in a draw, Hearts of Oak responded immediately.

Two minutes after conceding, Hamza Issah restored their lead with a well-timed finish, sealing the win for Hearts of Oak.

In a post-match conference, Ouattara, despite leading his side to victory, emphasised that they should not celebrate yet but instead focus on working harder in their upcoming games.

"It's just our second victory, and we can't celebrate too much because we need to work hard," he said.

Hearts of Oak's statistics this season:

Matches played: 6

Wins: 2

Draws: 2

Losses: 2

Next three matches: