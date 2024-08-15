ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Hearts of Oak’s transformation in next 5 years will shock people – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak Board Member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has predicted that the club will see a massive improvement in the next five years.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts of Oak’s transformation in next 5 years will shock people
Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts of Oak’s transformation in next 5 years will shock people

According to the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the club’s performances in the Ghana Premier League and Africa will shock people.

Recommended articles

The Phobians’ fortunes have been on a decline since they were crowned league and FA Cup champions three years ago.

Hearts endured a miserable campaign last season too and needed a win on the final day against Bechem United to avoid being relegated.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe
Dr Nyaho Tamakloe Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The Accra-based club finished just one point above the relegation zone after winning only four out of their last 12 matches of the campaign.

Off-the-pitch, however, the club's multi-purpose complex at Pobiman is almost complete, while their clubhouse is also taking shape.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that the club was building a long-term project and assured that the supporters would soon be proud of the investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can assure you that within the next five years, you will not believe (the improvement), the standard of football alone at Hearts of Oak and its performances within and outside Africa will shock a lot of people,” he told Joy Sports.

“It is a long-term project and I will tell the supporters that we are building something they will one day be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Hearts were recently crowned champions of the 2024 Homowo Charity Peace Cup after beating Heart of Lions last Sunday,

The Phobians took on rivals Heart of Lions in the cup game, which was organised by the Gbese Mantse at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having drawn 1-1 in regulation time, the game stretched to extra time, where Hearts triumphed 8-7 in the shootout.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hearts of Oak fan collapses and dies during Homowo Cup

Hearts of Oak fan collapses and dies during Homowo Cup

Kurt Okraku: We’ll introduce VAR in Ghana football

We’ll introduce VAR in Ghana football – Kurt Okraku

McDan opts out of sponsoring Ghana Premier League due to ‘too much gambling’

McDan opts out of sponsoring Ghana Premier League due to ‘too much gambling’

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts of Oak’s transformation in next 5 years will shock people

Hearts of Oak’s transformation in next 5 years will shock people – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe