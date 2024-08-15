Hearts of Oak’s transformation in next 5 years will shock people – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

The Phobians’ fortunes have been on a decline since they were crowned league and FA Cup champions three years ago.

Hearts endured a miserable campaign last season too and needed a win on the final day against Bechem United to avoid being relegated.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe backs Hearts to overturn things within 5 years

The Accra-based club finished just one point above the relegation zone after winning only four out of their last 12 matches of the campaign.

Off-the-pitch, however, the club's multi-purpose complex at Pobiman is almost complete, while their clubhouse is also taking shape.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that the club was building a long-term project and assured that the supporters would soon be proud of the investments.

“I can assure you that within the next five years, you will not believe (the improvement), the standard of football alone at Hearts of Oak and its performances within and outside Africa will shock a lot of people,” he told Joy Sports.

“It is a long-term project and I will tell the supporters that we are building something they will one day be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Hearts were recently crowned champions of the 2024 Homowo Charity Peace Cup after beating Heart of Lions last Sunday,

