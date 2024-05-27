Hearts of Oak in danger of being relegated after losing to Kotoko

Aboubakar Ouattara’s side currently occupies the 15th position on the league log and just two points above the relegation zone.
Hearts of Oak have been left flirting with relegation following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.
The Phobians were dominated and roundly beaten by Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Both teams went into the game on the back of a poor run of form, with Kotoko winning just two out of their previous 11 matches while Hearts had also won just thrice in that same period.
The Ghana Premier League giants were also already out of the title race as a result of both occupying 10th and 12th, respectively, on the league table.
However, the Porcupine Warriors came up tops in the Super Clash, with Steven Mukwala scoring a double to condemn Hearts to defeat.
The Ugandan striker put Kotoko ahead in the first half with a brilliant finish after being played through on goal.
Mukwala doubled the hosts’ lead late in the second half when he beat the off-side trap before turning his marker inside out to score at the near post.
While Kotoko have now moved up to ninth on the league table, Hearts have disappointingly dropped to the 15th position.
The Phobians are also now facing a real danger of being relegated, as they sit just two points above city rivals Accra Great Olympics, who have a game in hand.
Should Great Olympics win their outstanding match, they will move above Hearts with just three matches left in the Ghana Premier League.