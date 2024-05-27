ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak in danger of being relegated after losing to Kotoko

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have been left flirting with relegation following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak in danger of being relegated after losing to Kotoko
Hearts of Oak in danger of being relegated after losing to Kotoko

Aboubakar Ouattara’s side currently occupies the 15th position on the league log and just two points above the relegation zone.

Recommended articles

The Phobians were dominated and roundly beaten by Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Both teams went into the game on the back of a poor run of form, with Kotoko winning just two out of their previous 11 matches while Hearts had also won just thrice in that same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Premier League giants were also already out of the title race as a result of both occupying 10th and 12th, respectively, on the league table.

However, the Porcupine Warriors came up tops in the Super Clash, with Steven Mukwala scoring a double to condemn Hearts to defeat.

The Ugandan striker put Kotoko ahead in the first half with a brilliant finish after being played through on goal.

Mukwala doubled the hosts’ lead late in the second half when he beat the off-side trap before turning his marker inside out to score at the near post.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kotoko have now moved up to ninth on the league table, Hearts have disappointingly dropped to the 15th position.

The Phobians are also now facing a real danger of being relegated, as they sit just two points above city rivals Accra Great Olympics, who have a game in hand.

Should Great Olympics win their outstanding match, they will move above Hearts with just three matches left in the Ghana Premier League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus scores goal of the season contender with overhead kick against Man City

‘Goal of the season contender’ - Kudus scores spectacular overhead kick against Man City

Mohammed Kudus: There’s more to come from me

Mohammed Kudus: There’s more to come from me

French journalist shares amazing transformation of himself and Andre Ayew from 2013

‘2013 & 2024’ - French Journalist shares amazing transformation of himself and Andre Ayew

Leverkusen vs Atalanta: Jeremie Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah chase Europa League glory

Jeremie Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah chase Europa League glory with Leverkusen