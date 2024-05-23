‘I experienced it’ – Michael Akuffo says there’s ‘juju’ in Hearts vs Kotoko matches

Akuffo played for Kotoko from 2011 to 2017 and won multiple Ghana Premier League titles within that period.

The 36-year-old also rose to become the club’s captain, while winning the FA Cup and Super Cup with the Porcupine Warriors.

To this end, Akuffo featured in several Super Clash games between Kotoko and their eternal rivals Hearts, scoring the winning goal when the two teams met in April 2012.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Hearts in a league game on Sunday and although neither side is currently challenging for the title, the game is expected to be keenly contested.

Amidst claims that juju exits in the fixture, Akuffo has disclosed that he experienced it firsthand during a game against Hearts when he felt unwell right before kick-off.

“There is juju in Kotoko versus Heart’s games. I experienced it. I recall in one of the games, after the warm-up, I realised something was wrong with me,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I was very fine before the match but right after the warm-up, I felt heavy, like carrying the weight of the whole world on my shoulders. I felt very unwell, so I ran to the coach to complain and he told me this was the reality of Kotoko vs Hearts games. It was very normal. I thought I couldn’t play but the coach insisted that I play."

Akuffo added: “I struggled in the first 20 minutes of the game before I eventually overcame it, we went on to win that game.

“However I don’t think the juju determines the total outcome of the game though but there are tangential operations of juju in such games including targeting key players.”