Richmond Ayi: Hearts of Oak drop goalkeeper after ‘powder-faced’ antics

Ayi entered the pitch having smeared his face with a whitish substance, sparking reports of voodoo, otherwise known as juju.

If his antics were meant to give Hearts an advantage, it woefully failed as the Accra-based side was thrashed 3-0 by their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the game, the goalkeeper was widely criticised for his conduct and he has now been dropped from the club’s squad to face Accra Lions later today.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Ayi’s conduct didn’t enthuse Hearts’ Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV and other members of the club’s hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have parted ways with head coach Zeydou Zerbo by mutual consent.

His departure comes just a few days after he returned to the club following a two-week bereavement leave to bury his 10-year-old son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Burkinabe tactician joined the Porcupine Warriors last August but has now been fired after just seven months in charge.

Zerbo was expected to take the club to the next level after taking over from Prosper Narteh Ogun, but results have simply not been good enough.

In a statement, Kotoko said assistant coach Coach Abdul Gazale will take temporary charge of the first team following Zerbo’s departure.