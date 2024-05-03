The Mauves and Yellows are the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, although they are currently not in the title race this season.
Most followed Ghanaian clubs on TikTok: Medeama tops Hearts, Kotoko
Medeama SC are the most followed Ghanaian club on TikTok, surpassing traditional giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
The Tarkwa-based club’s activeness on TikTok, though, has been rewarded with many young fans pulling towards their direction.
As of the time of filing this report, Medeama are the most followed Ghanaian club on the photo and video-sharing social media platform with 40,400 followers.
Asante Kotoko are second with 29,900 followers on TikTok, while their archrivals Hearts of Oak also have 25,100 followers in third position.
Legon Cities follow suit with 12,300 followers on the platform, which puts them in the fourth position. FC Samartex have 417 followers, Dreams FC have 321 and Accra Lions have 54.
The other clubs also have less than a thousand followers, while some have no TikTok accounts whatsoever.
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has warned the current crop of players that they might be cursed if they cause the club to be relegated.
The Phobians are currently enduring a difficult campaign in the Ghana Premier League, where they occupy the 12th position.
The club has already changed managers twice this season, with Aboubakar Ouattara taking over from Martin Koopman, but the results have rarely changed.
Hearts have won just two of their last nine matches and are also on the verge of going trophyless for the second successive season.
The Phobians have also failed to score in each of their last two matches, losing 2-0 to Legon Cities before also suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Accra Lions on Wednesday.
This has left the club just four points away from the relegation zone, with 16th-placed Dreams FC also having four games in hand due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.
