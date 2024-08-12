Hearts of Oak fan collapses and dies during Homowo Cup

The Phobians took on rivals Heart of Lions in the cup game, which was organised by the Gbese Mantse at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Hearts of Oak are currently mourning the death of a supporter who collapsed and died during Sunday’s Homowo Charity Peace Cup game.
Despite winning on penalties, their victory was marred by the death of one of their staunch supporters who collapsed while the game was ongoing.
Hearts fell behind early in the game after their former forward Kojo Obeng Junior stunned them in the third minute.
While Lions were the dominant side in the first half, the Phobians regained control in the second half and eventually equalised late in the game thanks to a strike by Mohammed Hussein.
Hearts of Oak win Homowo Cup on penalties
In the ensuing penalty shootout, Hearts ran out as 8-7 winners after goalkeeper Benjamin Asare stopped one of Lions’ kicks.
While the game was ongoing, though, a fan identified as Nii collapsed and was rushed to the Ridge Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The unfortunate death of the supporter was confirmed by the club’s National Chapters Committee Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse.
“It was around the 37th minute of the game that we heard that one of our supporters had collapsed. Some of our supporters' leaders took him to the hospital and we were waiting to hear positive news but unfortunately, he passed on,” Hesse told Sports Obama TV.
“He was a very staunch supporter and I’ve known him for a very long time. But it’s confirmed that our colleague collapsed and died.”
Meanwhile, Hearts will kickstart the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign against newly promoted side Basake Holy Stars.