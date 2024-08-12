Hearts of Oak fan collapses and dies during Homowo Cup

Despite winning on penalties, their victory was marred by the death of one of their staunch supporters who collapsed while the game was ongoing.

Hearts fell behind early in the game after their former forward Kojo Obeng Junior stunned them in the third minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lions were the dominant side in the first half, the Phobians regained control in the second half and eventually equalised late in the game thanks to a strike by Mohammed Hussein.

Hearts of Oak win Homowo Cup on penalties

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Hearts ran out as 8-7 winners after goalkeeper Benjamin Asare stopped one of Lions’ kicks.

While the game was ongoing, though, a fan identified as Nii collapsed and was rushed to the Ridge Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unfortunate death of the supporter was confirmed by the club’s National Chapters Committee Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse.

“It was around the 37th minute of the game that we heard that one of our supporters had collapsed. Some of our supporters' leaders took him to the hospital and we were waiting to hear positive news but unfortunately, he passed on,” Hesse told Sports Obama TV.

“He was a very staunch supporter and I’ve known him for a very long time. But it’s confirmed that our colleague collapsed and died.”