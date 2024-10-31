Kotoko officials clash with Legon Cities for preventing players from warming up, police intervene

The issue escalated after Kotoko officials attempted to intervene for their players to train freely.

The confusion deepened as both sides went head-to-head with the fans in the stands watching on. Security officials had to intervene in order to de-escalate the situation for the game to resume.

Police had to drag a Legon Cities official off the pitch for the second half to resume.

The entire spectacle lasted for about six minutes as reported by sports journalist Akosua Adjei.

Royals end Porcupine Warriors’ unbeaten run

Legon Cities defeated Asante Kotoko 2-1 at home, handing the Porcupine Warriors a first defeat in the Ghana Premier League this season.

After an eight-game winning streak, Kotoko suffered their first loss as the Legon Cities secured a vital victory thanks to goals from Rahim Abdul Yaya and Albert Yeboah.

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum’s side leveled the scores in the 76th minute via a penalty kick converted by Albert Amoah.

It appeared the spoils would be shared before Rahim Abdul Yaya buried the game at the death.