‘I’m a Kotoko fan’ – Mr Eazi reveals support for Porcupine Warriors

Mr. Eazi represented the betting company, where he serves as a shareholder, and disclosed that his support for Kotoko was one of the reasons why they decided to invest in Ghana football.

“We believe in development of sports and it is in that spirit and I being a Kotoko fan that I am here today to represent betPawa to get into this partnership and develop the sport in Ghana,” he said.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and betPawa have signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.

This means the Ghanaian topflight will get $2 million from betPawa in each of the years that the company will be sponsoring the league.

The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018 after a $10 million deal was struck with Zylofon Cash.

However, the five-year deal was ended abruptly and the league has been without a title sponsor in the last three years.

At the unveiling of the betPawa sponsorship deal last Wednesday, GFA boss Kurt Okraku commended the betting company for coming on board.

“On behalf of the Executive Council and the football fraternity in Ghana I wish to thank you for your support,” he said.

“…For the country to be able to compete fiercely and on equal footing with other talents across the globe, there is the need for companies like betPawa and corporate Ghana to contribute to complement the effort of the Government.”

Meanwhile, music star and betPawa stakeholder Mr Eazi also added that “the company’s high appetite for growing and harnessing talents, creating opportunities and rewarding fans across its markets are a few of the many reasons for partnering with the GFA.”