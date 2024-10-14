Young Apostles vs Hearts of Oak: Samuel Prempeh scores Puskas-worthy goal in clash (VIDEO)

Aboubakar Outarra’s side went on to win 2-1 after Hamza Issah scored the winner three minutes later, but it was Young Apostle’s sensational equalizer that has rightly grabbed all the headlines.

Prempeh rose above his marker at the penalty arc and connected beautifully with a pinpoint cross from the right wing to land a perfect overhead kick into the back of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare had no chance and could only watch as the superb strike landed behind him.

‘Puskas worthy goal’ - social media reacts

Pulse Ghana

The substitute’s strike has been described as the best goal of the Ghana Premier League season so far, with others going as far as calling for it to be nominated for a Puskas Award.

Social media user, Nana Kwame Sikani commented, “Wow this be Puskas contender,” and Amoah Osei also stated this is a Puskas worth goal, what!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others amazed by the strike, simply commented “Puskas.”

Puskas Award established in 2009, is awarded by FIFA to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or "most beautiful", goal of the calendar year.

Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu-Ansah was the last Ghanaian to be nominated for the award when her 30-yard volley while playing for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies in the Ghana Women’s Premier League earned her a spot as part of the 11 players shortlisted in 2021. She, however, didn’t make the final three.