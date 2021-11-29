RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu-Ansah nominated for FIFA Puskas award

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Queens forward Sandra Owusu-Ansah has been nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas award after scoring an audacious volley last season.

Watch: Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu-Ansah nominated for FIFA Puskas award

The 21-year-old scored from almost 35 yards out while playing for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

The young striker delivered a first-time volley after the ball had been cleared, with her effort flying into the top corner.

Owusu-Ansah, who currently plays for Serbian side ZFK Spartak Subotica, is the only Ghanaian and one of two Africans nominated for this year’s FIFA Puskas Award.

An international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and registered fans will decide the winner of the award in January 2022.

Some Ghanaian footballers have in previous years been privileged to be nominated for the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award.

The award is given to the male or female footballer judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant or most beautiful goal of the calendar year.

In the past, Michael Essien and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu have earned nominations for the FIFA Puskas Award.

Watch Sandra Owusu-Ansah’s goal that was nominated below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

