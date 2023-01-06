‘We lost a giant’ – Asamoah Gyan mourns Italian coach Gianluca Vialli

The ex-Italy international was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer five years ago, but was given the all-clear in 2020.

He subsequently became a member of Roberto Mancini’s backroom staff as Italy won Euro 2020, but had to leave the role in December 2022 to focus on his health.

Although Gyan never played under him, the veteran striker has so much respect for Vialli and what he accomplished as a player and coach.

“We lost another giant. One of the best strikers in his generation. RIP legend,” the ex-Ghana captain wrote on Twitter.

Vialli played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, where he became a player-manager before being handed the job permanently.

As manager of the Blues, he won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Cup Winners Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Meanwhile, the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina has also paid tribute to Vialli.

"Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled," he said in a statement.

"I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle. Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten."