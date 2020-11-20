Gladson Awako registered the opener from a free kick in the 1st half before Maxwell Quaye doubled the lead from the spot kick and Samuel Quaye completed the onslaught.

The Wonder Club made their intentions clear right after the referee had blown his first whistle.

Olympics dominated their opponents and created some decent chances, they didnt result in a any goal.

Gladson Awako was denied by the woodwork and he again missed the goal post twice by some few inches.

However, he found the back of the net in the 45th minute from a freekick.

Back from recess they continued from where they left off by putting pressure on their opponents.

In the course of that they got a penalty after their player was brought down in the 18-yard box.

Skipper of Olympics Maxwell Abbey stepped up and finished it off to double the lead in the 53rd minute.

Great Olympics made it 3-0 after a Legon Cities player was dispossessed and Samuel Quaye in a solo run scored the third goal to put the game beyond the reach of the Royals.

Asamoah Gyan once again watched the game from the stands. Gyan had no part to play in his 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea last weekend and it happened again on Friday.

It is understood the former Ghana skipper is yet to regain match fitness.