Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss

The song is predominantly themed on love but there’s a part from Santan Dave’s rap verse that references Gyan’s quarterfinal penalty miss from the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay.

The British rapper said in one of his lines: “Hennessy, Casamigos, it’s all in the car. I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar.”

That bar in his rap went viral on Ghana Twitter upon the release of the song, with Gyan even rising to the top of the trends as of Monday evening.

However, the former Ghana striker, who is a lover of music, seems to acknowledge the fun side of the song, and reacted with some fire emojis on Twitter.

Gyan, now retired, has in the past combined sports with music and had a couple of songs with his deceased friend and singer Castro.

The pair released the song ‘African Girls’ in 2010, which became a global hit, while also releasing “Do the dance” a year later.

