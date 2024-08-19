ADVERTISEMENT
Hans Kwofie: Ghana striker laid to rest in hometown of Dompim Pepesa

Emmanuel Ayamga

One-time Ghana Premier League top scorer Hans Kwofie has been laid to rest in his home town of Dompim Pepesa in the Western Region.

The final funeral rites of Kwofie, who lost his life in a tragic accident two months ago, were held over the weekend, with friends and family converging to pay their last respects.

Among those present were the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku and other members of the Executive Council.

A delegation from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), led by General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, was also in attendance to commiserate with the family of the departed footballer.

Kwofie met his untimely death on Friday, June 21, 2024, after his car crashed at Dadwen in the Ashanti Region.

The 35-year-old was on his way to his hometown of Dompim Pepesa when the unfortunate incident happened.

The former Ghana forward was reportedly due to travel to Germany to finalise a transfer deal before losing his life in the car accident.

His close friend Gideon, who was also in the car and whose wedding was scheduled for the following day, also died in the crash.

Kwofie was a household name in the Ghana Premier League, having lined up for Heart of Lions, Medeama SC, Bechem United and Ashanti Gold.

He was also recently on the books of Ghanaian clubs Legon Cities and Aduana Stars before joining Nepal side Birgunj United FC in 2023.

Kwofie is fondly remembered for emerging as the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in the 2017/18 season after scoring 17 goals for Ashanti Gold.

