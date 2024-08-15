CWCL Qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens

However, they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Edo Queens following a disastrous second-half performance.

Emem Peace Essien scored twice after the break, with captain Suliat Abideen adding a third as the Nigerian side ran riots.

Hasaacas Ladies capitulate in the second half

Hasaacas Ladies made a good start to the game and were very compact at the back, although they struggled to create decent chances.

In the absence of the injured Mukarama Abdulai, the Ghanaian side laboured up front but also managed to keep their opponents at bay in the first half.

After the restart, however, Hasaacas capitulated, with Emem Peace Essien netted twice within the space of 10 minutes to put Edo Queens in the driving seat.

The Nigerian club continued to dominate and increased their lead in the 87th minute when Suliat Abideen made it 3-0.

The result leaves Hasaacas in third place in Group B, as they face the strong possibility of being eliminated from the qualifying tournament.

The Ghanaian champions are currently five points behind Edo Queens, who have won each of their two group matches so far.

Omnisports Etincelle also occupy the second position with four points after recording an emphatic 6-1 win over AS Garde of Niger.