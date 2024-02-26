ADVERTISEMENT
Mukarama Abdulai handed late call-up to Black Princesses squad for Africa Games

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup golden boot winner Mukarama Abdulai has been invited to the Black Princesses squad for the female football competition of the 2023 African Games.

Mukarama Abdulai handed late call-up to Black Princesses squad for Africa Games
Mukarama Abdulai handed late call-up to Black Princesses squad for Africa Games

The 21-year-old Hasaacas Ladies striker will join the team ahead of the upcoming tournament, alongside Dreamz Ladies striker Stella Nyamekye.

Yusif Basigi’s side is currently camping in Cape Coast ahead of the 13th African Games, with the female football competition set to be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana has been paired against Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia in Group A. Group B also contains Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco.

The Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium and Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been earmarked to host the football games.

Meanwhile, the Black Satellites will also face the Gambia, Benin and Congo in Group A of the male football competition of the 2023 African Games.

The 13th edition of the African Games will be hosted in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, 2024, in various sporting disciplines.

Mukarama Abdulai returned to Ghana to join Hasaacas Ladies
Mukarama Abdulai returned to Ghana to join Hasaacas Ladies Pulse Ghana

A draw held in the Ivory Coast on Thursday, February 1, 2024, saw the qualified teams drawn into two groups of four teams each.

The Black Satellites find themselves in Group A, alongside the Gambia, Benin and Congo, while Group B is made up of Senegal, South Sudan, Uganda and Tunisia.

