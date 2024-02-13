ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the past 3 winners of the Best Young Player at AFCON

Evans Annang

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has consistently been a platform where young African talents emerge and showcase their skills on a continental stage, with the Best Young Player award highlighting those who have made significant impacts.

AFCON Young Player winners
AFCON Young Player winners

In recent tournaments, several young stars have stood out, capturing the hearts of fans and the attention of clubs worldwide.

Here's a closer look at three such talents: Krépin Diatta, Issa Kabore, and Simon Adingra, who won the Best Young Player award in the 2019, 2021, and 2023 tournaments, respectively.

1. Krépin Diatta - 2019 AFCON, Egypt

Nationality: Senegal

Club at the Time of the Tournament: Club Brugge (Belgium)

Highlight: Krépin Diatta emerged as one of the most exciting talents in African football during the 2019 AFCON.

Known for his pace, dribbling ability, and versatility, Diatta played a crucial role in Senegal's journey to the final. Although Senegal finished as runners-up to Algeria, Diatta's performances were a silver lining, showcasing his potential to become a future star for both club and country.

Krépin Diatta dispute la Coupe du monde 2022 avec l'équipe du Sénégal
Krépin Diatta dispute la Coupe du monde 2022 avec l'équipe du Sénégal pulse senegal

His goal against Tanzania in the group stage, a powerful strike from outside the box, was a standout moment that captured his attacking prowess.

2. Issa Kabore - 2021 AFCON, Cameroon (Held in 2022)

Nationality: Burkina Faso

Club at the Time of the Tournament: Troyes AC (France), on loan from Manchester City (England)

Highlight: Issa Kabore, a right-back known for his exceptional speed, stamina, and crossing ability, made a name for himself at the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon. Kabore's performances were instrumental in Burkina Faso's commendable run to the semi-finals, where they were narrowly defeated by eventual champions Senegal.

His defensive solidity, combined with his threat going forward, made him a key player for Burkina Faso and earned him the Best Young Player award. Kabore's talent has made him one of the most promising African defenders in Europe.

3. Simon Adingra - 2023 AFCON

Nationality: Ivory Coast

Club at the Time of the Tournament: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)

Highlight: Simon Adingra burst onto the scene during the 2023 AFCON, showcasing his skillset as a dynamic forward. With a keen eye for goal and the ability to take on defenders, Adingra played a pivotal role in Ivory Coast's host and win campaign.

Adingra
Adingra pulse senegal
Adingra's recognition as the Best Young Player underscores his impact on the field and hints at a bright future ahead in both international and club football.

