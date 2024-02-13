In recent tournaments, several young stars have stood out, capturing the hearts of fans and the attention of clubs worldwide.
Here are the past 3 winners of the Best Young Player at AFCON
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has consistently been a platform where young African talents emerge and showcase their skills on a continental stage, with the Best Young Player award highlighting those who have made significant impacts.
Here's a closer look at three such talents: Krépin Diatta, Issa Kabore, and Simon Adingra, who won the Best Young Player award in the 2019, 2021, and 2023 tournaments, respectively.
1. Krépin Diatta - 2019 AFCON, Egypt
Nationality: Senegal
Club at the Time of the Tournament: Club Brugge (Belgium)
Highlight: Krépin Diatta emerged as one of the most exciting talents in African football during the 2019 AFCON.
Known for his pace, dribbling ability, and versatility, Diatta played a crucial role in Senegal's journey to the final. Although Senegal finished as runners-up to Algeria, Diatta's performances were a silver lining, showcasing his potential to become a future star for both club and country.
His goal against Tanzania in the group stage, a powerful strike from outside the box, was a standout moment that captured his attacking prowess.
2. Issa Kabore - 2021 AFCON, Cameroon (Held in 2022)
Nationality: Burkina Faso
Club at the Time of the Tournament: Troyes AC (France), on loan from Manchester City (England)
Highlight: Issa Kabore, a right-back known for his exceptional speed, stamina, and crossing ability, made a name for himself at the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon. Kabore's performances were instrumental in Burkina Faso's commendable run to the semi-finals, where they were narrowly defeated by eventual champions Senegal.
His defensive solidity, combined with his threat going forward, made him a key player for Burkina Faso and earned him the Best Young Player award. Kabore's talent has made him one of the most promising African defenders in Europe.
3. Simon Adingra - 2023 AFCON
Nationality: Ivory Coast
Club at the Time of the Tournament: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)
Highlight: Simon Adingra burst onto the scene during the 2023 AFCON, showcasing his skillset as a dynamic forward. With a keen eye for goal and the ability to take on defenders, Adingra played a pivotal role in Ivory Coast's host and win campaign.
Adingra's recognition as the Best Young Player underscores his impact on the field and hints at a bright future ahead in both international and club football.
