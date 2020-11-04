How well do you know Asamoah Gyan’s sensational return to the Ghana Premier League?
Asamoah Gyan has emerged as the talking point following his move to Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.
The first Ghana Premier league side Asamoah Gyan played for was?
AshGold
Liberty Professionals
Asante Kotoko
Heart of Lions
Liberty Professionals Next question
Asamoah Gyan’s new Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities was previously called?
Wa All Stars
Feyenoord FC
Goldfields FC
Afienya United
Wa All Stars Next question
What is the annual salary of Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities?
$500
$250
$750
$900
$250 Next question
Asamoah Gyan’s last club before joining Legon Cities was?
Udinese
Brescia
Al Ain
NorthEast United
NorthEast United Next question
Which of the following former Black Stars players is currently the teammate of Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities?
Sulley Muntari
Kwadwo Asamoah
Fatau Dauda
Prince Tagoe
Fatau Dauda Next question
Which of the following coaches trained Asamoah Gyan at Accra Academy before he got his breakthrough to play in the GPL?
Osam Duoudu
J.E Sarpong
David Duncan
Bashir Hayford
J.E Sarpong Next question
Asamoah Gyan’s first club in Europe following his exploits in the Ghana Premier League was
Udinese
Brescia
Al Ain
NorthEast United
Udinese Next question
