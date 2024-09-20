I advised Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid - Yaw Dabo

He recently shared that he had a conversation with English footballer Jude Bellingham about joining Real Madrid, months before Bellingham's actual transfer in 2023.
Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, a well-known Ghanaian actor and football administrator, has stated the role he played in English midfielder Jude Bellingham's move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Recommended articles
During his visit to Borussia Dortmund in April 2023, facilitated by former Dortmund coach Otto Addo, Dabo met with various players in the German team, including Bellingham.
He disclosed that he advised the young midfielder to consider Real Madrid, a suggestion that later became a reality when Bellingham signed with the Spanish giants for €103 million.
Yaw Dabo invites Arsenal scout to Ghana
He welcomed Arsenal scout Phil Antwi to Ghana as part of arrangements to secure deals for players in his academy.
The scout was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Yaw Dabo, before addressing the media on his plans for the visit.
“I’ve come to watch Yaw Dabo Sports Academy. He’s got some very good players with good potential and hopefully they can get to Europe,” Antwi said.
Last year, Yaw Dabo secured 16 plots of land for the construction of a sports complex to house his soccer academy.
The large parcel of land is located at Yawbarima Krom in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region, with works already ongoing.
The actor revealed last year that the main reason for establishing a football academy is to support talented footballers who are less privileged.
Dabo said he aimed to give back to society and often goes to orphanages and villages to recruit players for his academy.