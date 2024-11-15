I want to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Baba Rhaman

Rahman's career has been plagued by significant injuries, including two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears between 2017 and 2020, which sidelined him for extended periods.

Despite these setbacks, he made a strong comeback to represent Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, though both tournaments ended with group-stage eliminations for the team.

Looking ahead, Rahman is optimistic about returning to the Black Stars lineup for what he hopes could be his last World Cup appearance. “Of course, I think about playing in another World Cup, and I think Ghana is on the right path to qualify,” he told the BBC.

“At the moment, I'm concentrating on getting healthy, getting as many games in my legs as possible for PAOK. Then I'll see what happens in the future.”

Baba Rahman’s commitment to the Black Stars

Rahman dismissed speculation of a permanent departure from the national team, emphasising that he only took a break and remains committed to Ghana’s World Cup journey. He’s eager to rejoin the squad as they navigate the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, aiming to secure Ghana’s fifth appearance on the global stage.