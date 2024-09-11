Vote for me, and your children will travel to US for 2026 World Cup - Hadzide

Hadzide, who is seeking to represent Asuogyaman in Parliament, made this statement during a campaign event, touting his connections and experience in the sports sector as a pathway for Ghanaian youth to participate in international sporting events.

“Nananom, did you know that it takes 18 hours to travel from Ghana to Australia? Yet, I was able to assist some individuals in making this journey. The 2026 World Cup will be held in America, which is just a 7-hour flight from Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you, Nananom, desire for your children to travel to America to work and send money back home, or if you are a young person eager to explore opportunities abroad, I promise to support you when I become MP.

Hadzide also chided his opponent of not helping out the youth in the constituency and if he is given the nod in the December polls, he will ensure that the youth will achieve their dream of travelling abroad.

Hadzide's accusation of engaging in a visa scandal

In 2017, as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, he was embroiled in the infamous Australian Visa scandal. The scandal involved several Ghanaian nationals who allegedly posed as journalists to obtain visas and travel to the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

One of Ghana's Deputy Information Ministers, Pius Hadzide Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Hadzide was initially suspended pending investigations, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Despite the controversy, Hadzide has maintained his position as a prominent figure in the NPP and has now turned his focus to securing a seat in Parliament.