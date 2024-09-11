ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Vote for me, and your children will travel to US for 2026 World Cup - Hadzide

Evans Annang

Pius Hadzide, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, has called on his constituents to vote for him massively in the 2024 general elections.

Pius Enam Hadzide
Pius Enam Hadzide

The former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports made a bold promise to constituents, urging them to vote for him if they want their children to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

Recommended articles

Hadzide, who is seeking to represent Asuogyaman in Parliament, made this statement during a campaign event, touting his connections and experience in the sports sector as a pathway for Ghanaian youth to participate in international sporting events.

“Nananom, did you know that it takes 18 hours to travel from Ghana to Australia? Yet, I was able to assist some individuals in making this journey. The 2026 World Cup will be held in America, which is just a 7-hour flight from Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you, Nananom, desire for your children to travel to America to work and send money back home, or if you are a young person eager to explore opportunities abroad, I promise to support you when I become MP.

Hadzide also chided his opponent of not helping out the youth in the constituency and if he is given the nod in the December polls, he will ensure that the youth will achieve their dream of travelling abroad.

In 2017, as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, he was embroiled in the infamous Australian Visa scandal. The scandal involved several Ghanaian nationals who allegedly posed as journalists to obtain visas and travel to the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Pius Hardzide
Pius Hardzide One of Ghana's Deputy Information Ministers, Pius Hadzide Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Although Hadzide was initially suspended pending investigations, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Despite the controversy, Hadzide has maintained his position as a prominent figure in the NPP and has now turned his focus to securing a seat in Parliament.

In his campaign, he emphasises youth empowerment and international exposure, leveraging his experience to offer opportunities for the youth of Asuogyaman, particularly in sports.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey kneels to beg profusely for Ablekuma Central votes (video)

NDC flag

NDC annuls Amenfi Central primary and announces rerun for September 8

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during a media engagement at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, 7 July,

Akufo-Addo should have resigned when cedi depreciated to GH¢16 - Mahama

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list