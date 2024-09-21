I wasn't ready for the Black Stars coaching job - Michael Essien

The former Chelsea star stressed that leading training, addressing the media, and managing other responsibilities demand more experience.

Nevertheless, Essien remains open to a coaching role in the future, once he feels he is ready for it.

“For now, I’m not thinking about being a head coach; it’s too stressful. Being in charge with the media and cameras constantly around isn’t for me right now. But who knows, maybe one day I’ll want to do it if the time is right,” he stated.

Essien completed his UEFA License A coaching qualification in 2023 and is currently serving as assistant manager at Nordsjaelland FC in Denmark.

The 42-year-old has been with the Danish club since 2020, gaining valuable experience while completing his coaching course.

In March 2024, Essien was considered for the Black Stars role, but the Ghana Football Association ultimately appointed Otto Addo.

After retiring from football in 2020, Essien capped off a distinguished playing career that saw him feature for top European clubs like Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan.

