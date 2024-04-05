ADVERTISEMENT
I’m a man of good character – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has said he is a man of good character despite the corruption allegations that have been levelled against him.

Nyantakyi’s career as a powerful football administrator came crashing down when he was embroiled in a corruption scandal in 2018.

The 55-year-old was captured in a sting operation by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

In addition, he was handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, although his lifetime ban was later reduced to 15 years following an appeal at CAS.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties, with the case still pending in court.

Nyantakyi recently declared his intention to become a lawmaker by contesting the Ejisu constituency by-election and believes he’s a man of good character despite the controversies surrounding his personality.

“Controversies are not necessarily justified. Controversies may be motivated by considerations such as politics, such as envy, differences in opinion, etc. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re justified,” Nyantakyi said on Joy News’ PM Express.

“What is wrong with Mr Nyantakyi’s character? I am a man of good character. Have I been declared to be a man of bad character by any court of competent jurisdiction in Ghana or by any committee or anything of that sort in Ghana, have I?”

Nyantakyi is seeking to become the next MP for the Ejisu Constituency following the demise of legislator John Kumah.

