I’m on a break, not retired from the Black Stars - Baba Rahman clarifies

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Rahman explained that his absence is due to a personal decision to focus on his fitness:

“It’s a personal decision to take a break [from Ghana] to concentrate on my fitness because I’ve not had a great time with injuries,” he said. “When I joined PAOK last year, I thought it was wise to stay away a bit from international football to get my fitness back.”

Rahman also acknowledged the support from fans back home who are eager for his return but emphasised that his health remains his top priority.

“Fans are asking me all the time to come back to play for Ghana, but I think I need to take care of my health before everything right now,” Rahman shared. “People know about my injury history, and it has really been a difficult few years. I just want to enjoy my club football again, and then I know my international career will take off again too.”

Future goals for Baba Rahman

Rahman is hopeful of returning stronger to the Black Stars, with aspirations to represent Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers and potentially another World Cup tournament.