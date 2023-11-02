Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace extend Ghana striker’s contract to 2025

Ayew has also made a great start to the 2023/24 season, where he has contributed a goal and three assists in all competitions thus far.

A statement from Crystal Palace on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, confirmed that the striker has extended his contract to 2025.

“Jordan Ayew has signed a new contract extension with Crystal Palace, committing his future to the club until June 2025,” the statement said.

Reacting to his contract extension, Ayew described Crystal Palace as his home and said he feels immense pride anytime he wears the club’s jersey.

“It feels great. I think everyone knows how much I love this club. I feel immense pride every time I put on the Palace shirt; this club is my home, and signing a new contract shows that,” he said.

"Everything about Crystal Palace is special – the fans especially. They are our 12th man. There isn't a fanbase as passionate and supportive as ours in the league; you are always with us from the first minute until the end.”

Ayew added: "I'd like to thank the manager – I have so much respect for Roy [Hodgson], he's been so good to me – and Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman. They're always there when you need them. Not forgetting all of staff at the club; we all have a great bond here.

"I hope I can help the club push on up the league. We have a good squad and the belief to achieve something special. I will be giving 100% every week to make sure we go on a good run and start climbing the table."