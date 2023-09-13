Jordan Ayew leads Saka, Grealish as most fouled player in Premier League

This puts him way ahead of other creative players like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Tottenham’s James Maddison.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimares is actually second on the list of most fouled players in the Premier League with 96.

Maddison is third with 90 fouls committed on him, Grealish follows with 83, while Wilfred Zaha is further behind with 77.

Ivan Toney is next with 74 fouls, with Saka, Jarrod Bowen and John McGinn settling for a tie at 72 apiece.

Meanwhile, Ayew has been one of Ghana’s most in-form players, having started the 2023/24 season in impressive fashion for Crystal Palace.

He has amassed three assists in four matches for the Eagles thus far, which won him the club’s player of the month award for August.

The forward also marked his 32nd birthday on Monday, August 11, 2023, while with the Ghana national team as they prepared to take on Liberia in an international friendly.