Jordan Ayew makes history as 6th Crystal Palace player to reach 20 Premier League goals

Ayew applied a powerful header to Michael Olise’s cross in the 45th minute to give Crystal Palace a deserved first-half lead.

Roy Hodgson’s side, however, could not hold on to the lead, with Danny Welbeck’s late strike salvaging a draw for Brighton.

Despite sharing the spoils, there was an individual piece of history chalked by Ayew, who became the sixth Crystal Palace player to score 20 or more goals in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old is also Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League, having overtaken Tony Yeboah’s tally two years ago.

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has expressed surprise at Chris Hughton’s decision to include the injured Tariq Lamptey in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON.

In what was a veiled dig, De Zerbi suggested that Hughton does not watch the Premier League, hence his decision to include an injured player in his provisional squad.

The Italian coach all but ruled the defender out of the upcoming tournament, saying if he’s unfit to play for Brighton, then he cannot feature for Ghana either.

“Maybe the coach of Ghana doesn't watch the Premier League. I don’t know how much time we have played without Tariq Lamptey,” De Zerbi said.

“And if he wants to play with Lamptey, I’m happy for Tariq. But I don’t know. He's not available to play for Brighton, how can he play for Ghana?”