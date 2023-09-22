‘I’m not having it’ – Jordan Ayew unhappy with rating on FC 24 video game

Players in the game have been rated in six categories – pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical attributes.

There’s also the overall rating of every player, which Jordan Ayew’s has been pegged at 74 in the game.

The ratings of the Crystal Palace players were confirmed when they received their cards, with Eberechi Eze being the highest with a rating of 79.

Joachim Andersen, Cheick Doucouré, Marc Guéhi and Michael Olise follow suit with overall ratings of 78.

Ayew is further down the ratings, having been given an overall rating of 74 alongside teammates Will Hughes and Chris Richards.

Reacting to this, the Ghana international felt he had been cheated and jovially expressed his unhappiness with his rating in the game.

“What? no, 74 no chance. Nah nah nah I’m not having it anymore,” the 32-year-old fumed when he received his card.

“How can I be the same as Hughesy [Will Hughes] and Chris Richards, nah. I’m not having it, I’m not having it.”

Meanwhile, Ayew leads the charts for the most fouled player in the Premier League since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

He has been fouled a whopping 105 times since the start of last season, according to statistics compiled by The Athletic.

This puts him way ahead of other creative players like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Tottenham’s James Maddison.