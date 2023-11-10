Jordan Ayew: Why I don’t smile much

Explaining why people do not often see him smile, Ayew said it’s because he’s always focused on the game.

The Crystal Palace striker was, however, quick to add that he is working to change that aspect of his life.

“It’s [my smile] something I try to work on. My mum, my aunties, it’s something that they complain about,” Ayew said in a Q&A.

“[They say] cheer up, enjoy life. You’re doing a wonderful job. Obviously, I’m on the pitch and I can’t really smile when I’m on the pitch because I’m working.”

He added: “So it’s hard for me to smile but it’s something that I’m working on. It doesn’t mean I’m not happy or I’m angry with someone.

“It’s just my way of focusing on the game and when I’m focused on the game, I’m just right into the game and there’s nothing else I’m thinking about.”

Ayew recently signed a new contract at Crystal Palace that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The Ghanaian has been with the Eagles since 2018 and has developed to become an important member of the team.