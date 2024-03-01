ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jordan Ayew’s goal against Everton nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Evans Annang

Jordan Ayew's stunning goal has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for February.

Jordan Ayew scored in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Bournemouth
Jordan Ayew scored in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Bournemouth

His impressive goal was scored during Palace's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, marking a memorable moment on the same night Oliver Glasner took over as Crystal Palace's new manager.

Recommended articles

Ayew's goal came as a result of a well-placed pass from French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, leading to an unstoppable shot that found the back of the net on the right side of the post.

Relatedly, Jordan Ayew’s elder brother, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew won the French Ligue 1 Goal of the Month for January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayew spectacular goal secured Le Havre a precious away point in their three-all stalemate. The goal was his second in the game.

He restored parity a few minutes after coming on before Lorient reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time to make it 3-2.

The former Swansea forward went on to salvage a point for the visitors with an incredible bicycle kick in the 94th minute.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature, says he takes shots instead of passing

‘He took wild shots instead of passing’ – Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey