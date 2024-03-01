Jordan Ayew’s goal against Everton nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Ayew's goal came as a result of a well-placed pass from French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, leading to an unstoppable shot that found the back of the net on the right side of the post.

Relatedly, Jordan Ayew’s elder brother, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew won the French Ligue 1 Goal of the Month for January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayew spectacular goal secured Le Havre a precious away point in their three-all stalemate. The goal was his second in the game.

He restored parity a few minutes after coming on before Lorient reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time to make it 3-2.