His impressive goal was scored during Palace's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, marking a memorable moment on the same night Oliver Glasner took over as Crystal Palace's new manager.
Jordan Ayew’s goal against Everton nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month
Jordan Ayew's stunning goal has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for February.
Ayew's goal came as a result of a well-placed pass from French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, leading to an unstoppable shot that found the back of the net on the right side of the post.
Relatedly, Jordan Ayew’s elder brother, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew won the French Ligue 1 Goal of the Month for January.
Ayew spectacular goal secured Le Havre a precious away point in their three-all stalemate. The goal was his second in the game.
He restored parity a few minutes after coming on before Lorient reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time to make it 3-2.
The former Swansea forward went on to salvage a point for the visitors with an incredible bicycle kick in the 94th minute.
