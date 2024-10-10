‘Kai Kai, nothing good’: Ghanaians react to Black Stars disappointing draw against Sudan

The Black Stars, after nothing, failed to impress the numerous fans who were present to cheer them to victory. Sports journalist and Black Stars critic Patrick Osei, popularly known as Countryman Songo, described the game as “Kai Kai, nothing good.”

GFA’s appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach for the second time

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to reappoint Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach remains questionable, given the criteria set by the association.

According to the requirements, the coach did not meet any. A football fan, Adade, questioned, “Which of these requirements does he meet?”

In the first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where the Black Stars fell to the Palancas Negras of Angola, the players, along with many Ghanaians present at the stadium, blamed the defeat on the nature of the pitch.

The Accra Sports Stadium had been closed for renovation a few weeks before the game and was fully prepared for the match; however, the stars again let down the fans.

