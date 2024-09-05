Kamaldeen Sulemana’s loan move to Ajax collapses

However, the Eredivisie outfit delayed in pushing forward with the transfer documents, as they waited for Steven Bergwijn to first join Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Ajax's late transfer submission sees Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer fall through

While Bergwijn’s transfer to the Middle East was successful, Ajax failed to submit the paperwork in time for Sulemana’s transfer.

According to The Telegraph, the Ghanaian’s transfer to the Dutch giants has fallen through after FIFA rejected the late transfer request.

This means Sulemana will be staying with Southampton, who have made a miserable start to the Premier League season after losing all three of their matches so far.

The winger is, however, currently injured and has missed each of Southampton’s opening three matches in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle knock in a pre-season friendly against Oxford United in August.

Sulemana was substituted in the first half after he collided with an opposition player and was replaced by Sam Edozie.

Southampton boss Russell Martin had hoped that the winger’s injury would not be too serious but it was later confirmed that he would be out for a few weeks.

Sulemana joined Southampton in February 2023 for a €25 million fee, becoming the club’s record signing.

He has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 appearances in the Championship last season while contributing three assists as the Saints won promotion to the Premier League.

