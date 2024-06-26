Watch: Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana vacation in Mykonos

Kudus started both games, as the Black Stars beat Mali 1-2 in Bamako and also recorded a 4-3 victory over CAR in Kumasi, with Sulemana also commanding a starting berth against the latter.

Having ended an intense season in the Premier League and Championship, respectively, Kudus and Sulemana jetted off to the Island of Mykonos to blow off some steam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video shared by the pair on social media showed them having a great vacation in Greece, jet skiing and having the time of their lives on the island.

Kudus joined West Ham United from Ajax Amsterdam just a year ago but had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old ended his debut season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Sulemana will also be playing in the Premier League next season after Southampton won the English Championship play-off final against Leeds United.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 matches in the Championship while contributing three assists last season.